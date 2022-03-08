UP Exit Polls Predict a Win for BJP Despite Tough Fight By SP, Farmers' Protests

Despite facing a spirited challenge from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its allies, as well as the farmers’ protest, it appears the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will comfortably form the government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) like it did in 2017, as per exit polls.

As per at least five exit polls, the BJP is likely to win between 225 and 325 seats out of the total 403.