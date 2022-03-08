Exit Polls 2022 Predict Big Wins for BJP & AAP: How Accurate Were They in 2017?

As the clamorous election period is nearing its end, the release of exit polls results on Monday, 7 March, has heightened the anticipation for the counting of votes slated for 10 March. The results for the state elections of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand will be announced on the same day.

The post-polling surveys have predicted decisive wins for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. However, their challengers from other parties have their hopes pinned on the day of the results to defy the projections.

In light of Monday's exit polls results, let's consider a question: How accurate were the exit polls in predicting the outcomes for the five states in the elections in 2017?