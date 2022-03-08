Clipped Video Shared to Claim UP CMO Stopped Taking Yogi Adityanath’s Calls

A video of a news bulletin showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking about phone call etiquette and criticising the lack of it is being shared to claim that government officials in Uttar Pradesh have already stopped taking Adityanath's calls, days before the state's Assembly election results are scheduled to be announced.

However, the video is clipped and is being shared without context. The full video, which is from September 2020 shows CM Yogi Adityanath reprimanding officials and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for not answering or returning phone calls, after fellow party members Arun Pathak and Abhijeet Sanga complained of the same.