Land-for-Jobs 'Scam' Explained: Railway Case Against Lalu Haunts New Bihar Govt

The CBI has alleged that the-then Minister of Railways Lalu Prasad, during the period 2004-09, had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members and associates in lieu of appointment of about 12 substitutes in Group D posts in different zones of Railways.

"About 1,05,292 square feet of land/immovable properties situated at Patna were acquired by family members of said minister through 05 sale deeds and 02 gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer," the CBI had said in a statement in May.

The CBI has furthered the following allegations against Lalu Prasad:

About 12 candidates were allegedly appointed as substitutes in Group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by railway officials and were later regularised.

The substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members, sold and gifted their Patna land in transactions favouring the family members of the former railways minister.

A private company – AK Infosystems Private Limited – controlled by family members was involved in transfer of such immoveable properties in the name of said family members.

No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways.

The appointees, though they were residents of Patna, were appointed as substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.

“Out of seven instances of land transfer, it is revealed that three sale deeds were executed in favour of Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Yadav, one sale deed was executed in the name of Misha Bharti, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, one sale deed was executed in favour of M/s AK Infosystems Private Limited, in which later Rabri Devi became major shareholder, in the year 2014 and currently she is one of the Director of the Company. Two gift deeds were executed in favour of Hema Yadav, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav,” the FIR registered by the CBI states.

The value of the seven parcels of land was about Rs 4.39 crore in May, as per the FIR.

The central agency had filed the case after it raided 16 places in Delhi, Patna, and Gopalganj on 20 May.