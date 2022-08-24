CBI Raids Homes of 4 RJD Leaders Ahead of Floor Test in Bihar Assembly

Raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are underway at the homes of four Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, namely Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim, Fayaz Ahmed, and Subodh Rai, on Wednesday, 24 August, ahead of the floor test in the Bihar Assembly.

The raids are in connection with the alleged 'land-for-jobs' scam from the time when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," RJD MLC Sanjay Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Searches are also being conducted simultaneously at several locations across Bihar, including at the premises of Biscomaun, of which Singh is the chairman.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)