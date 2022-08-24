Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bihar: CBI Raids Homes of 2 RJD Leaders in Alleged 'Land-for-Jobs' Scam

Bihar: CBI Raids Homes of 2 RJD Leaders in Alleged 'Land-for-Jobs' Scam

The raids are in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Sunil Singh.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Sunil Singh)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sunil Singh.</p></div>

A raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is underway at the homes of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Sunil Singh and MP Ashfaque Karim ahead of the floor test in Bihar.

The raids are in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT