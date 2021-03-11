Kamal Haasan’s MNM Releases Names of 70 Candidates for TN Polls

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) chief, Kamal Haasan on Wednesday, 10 March announced a list of 70 candidates from his party to contest in the upcoming 6 April Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Haasan announced the candidates, but is yet to announce which constituency he is running from.
The party has focused on trying to secure adequate representation of religious and linguistic minorities, as well as women, said a source from MNM to The Hindu.
Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu was brought into the fold on Tuesday as general secretary at the MNM headquarters by Kamal Haasan. He would be in charge of the election manifesto, research policy and operations of the party, reported The Hindu.
Babu will contest from Villivakkam.
V Ponraj, a scientist who worked with late President APJ Abdul Kalam joined MNM last week as the vice-president of the party and will contest from Anna Nagar constituency, reported PTI.
Lyricist Snehan, who has written over 2,500 songs in the Tamil film industry is contesting from various constituencies across the state including Kancheepuram, Mettur, Erode, Coonoor, Avanashi (SC), Viralimalai, Bodinayakkanur, Nagercoil and Colachel, added the report.
25-year-old environmental activist and one of the youngest candidates in the party, Padmapriya will contest from Maduravoyal.
MNM on Monday, 8 March, announced its seat sharing agreement for the upcoming elections in the state, where out of 234 seats, it will be contesting on 154 seats.
The remaining 80 seats have been divided equally between party allies – actor R Sarathkumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and TR Pachamuthu’s Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), and has named Hasaan as the Chief Ministerial candidate.
(With inputs from PTI and The Hindu)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined