Tamil Nadu Polls: Cong-DMK Seal Alliance, Finalise Seat-Sharing

Senior leader Veerappa Moily, deputed to Tamil Nadu to oversee election management in the state, had told reporters on Friday, "The talks are on and it may be finalised by today or tomorrow."

The Congress in Tamil Nadu faced a tough task in bargaining for seats with the DMK taking a hard stand. The Congress wanted to contest in at least 41 seats, the same as the previous election. DMK sources had told TNM earlier that they had begun with an offer of just 12 seats and increased it to 18 on Wednesday and 20 on Thursday.

However, Congress leaders found the low number of seats being offered unacceptable and pointed out that the party was putting its entire strength into campaigning. The visit of former party president Rahul Gandhi was also seemingly part of a strategy to pressurise the DMK to yield more seats. The Congress had called its state leaders to deliberate on the issue in Chennai.