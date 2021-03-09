Tamil Nadu Polls: MNM to Contest 154 Seats, Rest to AISMK And IJK

Tamil Nadu is set to witness a multi-cornered contest, with the major players being the AIADMK-BJP on one side and the DMK-Congress on the other.

It has been home to Dravidian parties AIADMK and DMK for decades, but this year, as Haasan would like to call it, the state is seeing the emergence of the third front. Haasan launched his party MNM in 2018 and will be making his poll debut in these upcoming elections.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is also set to contest for the April-May 2021 polls in Tamil Nadu where his dominant voter base – Muslims – form 5.86 percent of the population, according to the 2011 Census. Owaisi announced the party’s decision on Monday, 1 March.

The 234-member Assembly polls are being held in a single phase on 6 April. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.