Sarathkumar & Kamal Haasan Meet, Discuss Alliance Ahead of TN Poll

Actor-politician Sarathkumar met with Kamal Haasan on Saturday, 27 February, to discuss forming an alliance with the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“I had announced to join hands with Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi and contest elections. I wanted to contest with good people. I've met Kamal Haasan. They'll decide as to how to take it forward. We expect good decision soon," said Sarathkumar.

Haasan will announce his final decision after holding discussions with party members.