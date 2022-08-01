Amid Friction Between Congress and JMM, Uncertainty Looms Large in Jharkhand

This was seen as the party trying to appeal to and respect Adivasi sentiments of the state, given that Murmu is the first tribal woman to be nominated for this post. But it did rub the Congress party the wrong way.

“In 2012, JMM supported UPA presidential nominee Pranab Mukherjee, and not NDA’s candidate PA Sangma even though he (Sangma) is a tribal leader. So clearly this isn’t as straightforward and noble as they are making it seem,” a Congress leader said.

When the JMM took this call back in 2012, they were in fact in an alliance with the BJP. Soon after the presidential polls, the party then broke off its alliance with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress. That this time the JMM has supported an NDA presidential nominee, could be a worrying sign of what may play out now.

Moreover, in late May this year, the JMM went ahead and announced a candidate from its own party for the Rajya Sabha seat from Jharkhand, when the Congress had been under the impression that it will be their party’s turn.

JMM leader and CM Hemant Soren is under the scanner himself, with two cases against him in which he is accused of granting himself a mining lease whilst he held the mining ministry. In the other case, he is accused of having links with shell companies and money laundering. While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating these matters, the lawyer who had filed the PILs against Soren, Rajiv Kumar, was arrested on Sunday by the Kolkata police for allegedly duping people of money worth Rs 50 lakh.

The Congress has, however, not come out against its alliance partner on any of these issues, and has mostly tried to resolve matters internally. This is also because the party cannot afford to be too confrontational due to the number game. In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the JMM has 30 MLAs, the Congress has 18 MLAs while the BJP has 26.