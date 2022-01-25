ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress Leader and Former Union Minister RPN Singh Resigns From Party

RPN Singh tendered his resignation to party President Sonia Gandhi.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>RPN Singh quits Congress.</p></div>
In a massive blow to the Congress just weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, senior leader and former Union Minister RPN Singh resigned from the party on Tuesday, 25 January.

He tendered his resignation to party President Sonia Gandhi.

"I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, the people and the party," he said in the letter.
Earlier, Singh had dropped "AICC (All India Congress Committee) in-charge" from his Twitter bio.

According to sources, Singh is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A former MP from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh between 1996 and 2009, Singh was also previously the head of Jharkhand Congress.

Published: 
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
