Who Are the 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs Arrested With Cash in West Bengal?

Forty-four-year-old Irfan Ansari has been in controversy in the recent past. Last year September, he called Taliban a 'revolutionary force.' In March 2022, he accused the BJP of 'running courts' after the Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab.

Ansari won his first MLA election from Jamtara in 2014. He has had a political upbringing under his father Furkaan Ansari, who was also an MP and five time MLA in the then undivided Bihar.

Ansari, who has an MBBS degree from a Ukrainian medical college, is often seen treating patients in his constituency. However, many say he doesn't carry the weight he should because of his 'out of turn communication.'