Face of Shiv Sena Rebellion, Next CM of Maharashtra, Who Is Eknath Shinde?

Eknath Shinde – the man who engineered one of the biggest political rebellions the country has seen in recent times – is to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

Shinde had begun his rebellion on 21 June, when he took dozens of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs with him to a 5-star hotel in Gujarat's Surat. In a little more than a week, he caused the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which was formed painstakingly after the 2019 Assembly election.

Shinde claimed to have the support of around 50 MLAs, including at least 38 from the Shiv Sena – enough to decimate the party's strength in the Assembly.