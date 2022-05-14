When UP Police Is Misusing Power, How Will the Bulldozer Raj End?

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devata

Yatraitastu na pujyante sarvastatrafalah kriya

Gods reside where women are worshipped. Where women are not worshipped, they are not respected; there, even good deeds go in vain. This verse from the 'Manusmriti' appeared in an advertisement for the 'Mission Shakti' campaign of the Uttar Pradesh government. But there is a stark difference between what the verse says and the reality on the ground.

The UP Police's power play in the state has spared neither women nor common people. When in one place, the police are accused of raping a 13-year-old gang-rape survivor, in another, a woman gets brutally beaten up inside a police station.

When police personnel, who are responsible for protecting the law, become criminals, we will be forced to ask – Janab, Aise Kaise?

The Uttar Pradesh Police, infamous for its 'Operation Langda', 'Thoko Neeti', and 'Bulldozer Raj', is facing a slew of allegations. From Lalitpur to Aligarh and Chandauli, several incidents of police brutality have come to light.