Prophet Row: Bulldozers Demolish Properties Linked to Kanpur Violence Accused

Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers on 3 June over attempts to shut shops in protest against derogatory remarks Prophet Muhammed by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate last month.

A week later on 10 June, protests erupted in several parts of the country including multiple places in Uttar Pradesh. These include Hathras, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Ferozabad, and Ambedkarnagar. Protests in places like Kanpur and Prayagraj, however, turned violent.

The UP police, so far, has arrested 227 suspects.