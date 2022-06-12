BJP MLA From UP Shares Brutal Video of Cops Caning Men, Terms It 'Return Gift'

First-time MLA Tripathi, a former media advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also justified his tweets and further questioned his critics as to why they remained silent on violent fatwas that were being issued. As of Sunday afternoon, 12 June, the video and Tripathi’s caption on Twitter could still be seen, without any warning about the content being potentially sensitive to users.

The incident comes at a time when the country is witnessing large-scale protests against the statements made by now suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head, Naveen Jindal. According to an NDTV report, in Uttar Pradesh alone, more than 300 people have been arrested after some reportedly pelted stones at police personnel after Friday prayers on 10 June.

The central government is also being accused of using extrajudicial methods to crack down on alleged criminals and rioters. Several properties of the accused have either been seized or bulldozed by the authorities.