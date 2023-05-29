‘Indian Democracy Is Not on the Agenda’: Inside Rahul Gandhi’s Upcoming US Visit

Rahul Gandhi's trip comes just a few weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US on 22 June, and will see him engage in meetings with senators, celebrities, members of the Indian diaspora, students and business leaders in the US.

However, the visit materialised in the nick of time after Gandhi received a new ordinary passport on Sunday, and had surrendered the old diplomatic passport issued to him when he was a member of parliament.

Gandhi was disqualified as an MP following his conviction and two-year sentence by a Gujarat court in a defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

The Quint spoke to Praveen Chakravarty about the details of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the US, the Congress’ latest diaspora push and possible backlash from the ruling government, which has garnered significant support across the diaspora.