'Criticising Govt Isn't Defaming India': Sam Pitroda on Rahul Gandhi's US Visit

Well, we are excited about the victory in Karnataka. We think it is a major milestone and we have to build on it. It is the beginning and not an end. We can't sit tight and enjoy the victory because the road ahead is much more complicated, difficult and long. So, this is the right time to really consolidate all our gains, think of the next few state elections and then think of 2024. So, the basic issue here is the idea of democracy. But the path we are on which is predominantly based on polarised politics, which is fundamentally based on undermining institutions, killing civil society and hurting scientific, logical, rational mindset is of concern to many people. You got to have a quite calm, civilised, respectful discourse. And I think we get that space abroad much more so than we get at home, unfortunately. When we went to London, India Television covered it for four days as it was still conversation, but there isn't much I can do about it, with all due respect to them. That's their view. I respect that view. I don't subscribe to it.