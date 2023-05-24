PM Narendra Modi Concludes 3-Day Visit to Australia: 10 Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Australia on Wednesday, 24 May, after a successful three-day tour and expressed intentions to continue improving and growing bilateral ties between India and Australia.
This was Modi's second visit to Australia since he took office in 2014 and in a statement before Modi's arrival, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said, "It will be our sixth meeting that we've had together since I was sworn in as Prime Minister one year ago today."
The Indian PM departed Australia on Wednesday after previously concluding visits to Japan, for the G7 summit, and to Papua New Guinea.
During his visit to Australia, as part of the final leg of his three-country-tour, the Prime Minister held talks with his Australian counterpart, addressed a massive Indian diaspora event and conducted several meetings with Australian business executives.
Here are some of the key highlights from PM Modi's visit to Australia.
Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese signed a migration and mobility partnership pact which claims to open up opportunities for students, researchers and business people. Moreover, the pair resolved to conclude the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA) by the end of 2023.
Accompanied by Albanese, PM Modi visited the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, both of which were illuminated with the Indian tricolour.
PM Modi also addressed a grand event for the Indian diaspora at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and announced India's intention to open a consulate in Brisbane, a long-pending demand of the Indian community in Australia.
Modi mentioned that he and Albanese had previously addressed the matter of temple attacks and the presence of separatist groups in Australia. Not only did the PM express gratitude for the steps already taken by Albanese, but he also said that his counterpart reassured him of continued decisive action against threats to the countries' bilateral bond.
During their discussions on Tuesday, the Indian prime minister announced that both nations had deliberated on enhancing collaboration in mining and critical minerals. Furthermore, they had made significant strides in establishing an Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce, indicating progress in their joint efforts.
Albanese also announced the establishment of a new Australian consulate in Bengaluru, with the stated objective of facilitating connections between Australian businesses and India's digital and innovation ecosystem, and will make it Australia's fifth diplomatic mission in India.
During his speech, PM Modi highlighted the growing military cooperation between the two countries. He cited the successful bilateral training exercise, "AUSTRA HIND 22," which occurred in 2022 and urged greater cooperation.
Despite Japan and the United States' absence, which led to the cancellation of the Quad summit, India and Australia managed to hold serious talks around cooperation for a "free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific."
During a business round-table, PM Modi also urged Australian businesses to invest in various sectors within India, including digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and semiconductors.
During his diaspora outreach, the Indian PM mentioned the popular cooking show ‘Masterchef’, yoga, tennis, cinema, food, and the culturally diverse Indian diaspora in Australia as examples of the strong cultural bond between the two countries.
