India’s New Parliament Building: An Ode to and Oath for Sustaining Democracy?

Think the Palace of Westminster serving both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. Built in the Gothic Revival style, the UNESCO World Heritage Site was first built in 1016 and then rebuilt in 1840-76 (post the fire of 1834). Tsar Nicholas I of Imperial Russia had called it un reve en pierre (A dream in stone).

It has constantly evolved, adapted, and developed to the needs of the time, but the primary impression of the same remains, as was. The necessities of modern political rituals and expansions never dimmed the suggested patterns of political culture and spirit, that constitute timelessness for British democracy.

It is the same for the imposing American neoclassic style United States Capitol, the seat of the United States Congress. Completed in 1800, it has seen the vicissitudes of American democracy and its oft-controversial decisions, the Presidential swearing-in, to even the infamous incitement of insurrection by the illiberal Donald Trump supporters on 6 January 2021.

The Capitol building is a subliminal imprint in the consciousness of American citizenry of the fabled ‘American Dream’. It too never left its foundational site, but gradually expanded and even embellished the sine qua non of American democracy and hope, through its ups and downs.