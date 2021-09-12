BJP to Decide New Gujarat CM Today; Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Joshi to Visit State

Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday, saying that he had conveyed his wishes to "work in party organisation under the leadership of prime minister and under the guidance of BJP chief".

On Saturday, a meeting was underway at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad, led by BJP General Secretary BL Santosh. Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patil and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya – hinted to be frontrunners for the post – were also present at the meeting.