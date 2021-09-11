Who Will Succeed Vijay Rupani as Gujarat CM? Here Are the Frontrunners

BJP General Secretary BL Santosh-led meeting is underway in party headquarters in Ahmedabad on Saturday, 11 September. A new CM face is likely to be announced on 12 September, after a meeting with all the MLAs.

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya – hinted to be frontrunners for the post – were also present at the meeting. CR Paatil, who won the Lok Sabha elections in both 2014 and 2019 from Gujarat's Navsari constituency, is also reportedly being considered.

Three other names that are also being considered are – the controversial administrator of two union territories Praful Khoda Patel, state agriculture minister RC Faldu and the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala.