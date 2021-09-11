ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns From Post

Vijay Rupani was serving as chief minister of the state since 7 August 2016.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, used for representational purposes.</p></div>
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from his post on Saturday, 11 September.

The BJP leader was serving as chief minister of the state since 7 August 2016.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)

