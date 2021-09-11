Who Will Succeed Vijay Rupani as Gujarat CM? Here Are the Frontrunners
Here's a list of frontrunners for the post of Gujarat chief minister.
BJP General Secretary BL Santosh-led meeting is underway in party headquarters in Ahmedabad on Saturday, 11 September. A new CM face is likely to be announced on 12 September, after a meeting with all the MLAs.
Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya – hinted to be frontrunners for the post – were also present at the meeting. CR Paatil, who won the Lok Sabha elections in both 2014 and 2019 from Gujarat's Navsari constituency, is also reportedly being considered.
Three other names that are also being considered are – the controversial administrator of two union territories Praful Khoda Patel, state agriculture minister RC Faldu and the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala.
Nitin Patel
Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel is another likely candidate for the post of the chief minister.
The seasoned politician, who is also a successful businessman, had been elected to the Assembly from the state’s Mahesana constituency.
He has formerly held the posts of finance minister, minister of road and building, minister of health and family welfare, among others, in the Gujarat government.
CR Paatil
Chandrakant Raghunath Paatil (formerly Patil) is the incumbent president of BJP Gujarat, and Member of the Parliament from Navsari..
A Marathi who had formerly served as the president of BJP Maharashtra, Paatil, appointed to the post in July 2020, is the first non-Gujarat party chief of the western state.
A trusted aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paatil had, around 2015, been given the charge of supervising the development of Varanasi, the prime minister’s constituency.
The BJP Gujarat president had started his career as a police officer in the Gujarat force in 1975.
Mansukh Mandaviya
In the midst of a serious health crisis, Mansukh Mandaviya was appointed as the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare after Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a Union Cabinet reshuffle on 6 July.
Prior to taking charge as the health minister, Mandaviya was the MoS for chemicals and fertilisers ministry and held the independent charge of shipping and waterways.
The 49-year-old took active interest in politics from a young age and was made the state executive committee member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the Gujarat unit.
At 28, the Parliamentarian was elected from Palitana constituency
and became the youngest MLA in Gujarat.
Praful Patel
Praful Khoda Patel, was appointed as the administrator of the Union territory of Lakshadweep a little over eight months ago on 5 December 2020. A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Patel served as the home minister of Gujarat under Narendra Modi when the latter was the chief minister in 2010.
Several students’ organisations, including the Lakshadweep Students’ Association, and political parties are demonstrating against a slew of “anti-people” and “authoritarian” policies introduced by Patel in the last few months.
On the one hand, #SaveLakshadweep – a social media movement of sorts – demands the Lakshadweep administrator be recalled. On the other, several Rajya Sabha MPs from Kerala have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging that all the orders issued by Patel had an “ulterior motive to destroy the traditional life and cultural diversity of the people of Lakshadweep.”
RC Faldu
Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai Faldu is a MLA from Jamnagar South assembly seat . He is a cabinet minister of Agricultural, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Transport field. He has held the post in Gujarat since 2017.
Parshottam Rupala
Parshottam Rupala is a cabinet minister in the Modi government at the Centre, holding the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. He is a member of Rajya Sabha who was selected to the Upper House from Gujarat.
