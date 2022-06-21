Prophet Row: Ex-Bureaucrats Seek SC's Intervention To Check 'Bulldozing' in UP

The former bureaucrats said they “fully support” a plea sent to the CJI on 14 June, 2022 by a select group of former judges of the apex court, high courts and leading advocates, requesting him to take suo motu cognizance of the recent acts in Uttar Pradesh of alleged illegal detention, bulldozing of residences and police violence on protesters and those in police custody following protests against certain objectionable remarks made by two former BJP spokespersons.

They sought his “immediate intervention” in the matter.

The letter said a writ petition against the demolition of allegedly unauthorized constructions has been filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind before the bench of Justices Bopanna and Vikram Nath and that after the preliminary hearing, the response of the state government has been sought and a hearing will take place next week.