‘No Consent for Any Crowdfunding for Rebuilding Our Home’: Javed Mohammed’s Wife

Days after their house was demolished by Prayagraj authorities, violence accused Javed Mohammed's wife on Thursday, 16 June, clarified that the family has not given consent to any crowdfunding campaign for rebuilding of their house.

Parveen's message was posted by her daughter and activist Afreen Fatima on Twitter.

"It has been brought to our notice that several people have started and some are wishing to start fundraisers for rebuilding our home. I would like to clarify on the behalf of my family that we have not given consent to any fundraiser or crowdfunding campaign (online or offline). Any such campaign is against the wishes of our family," the message from Parveen Fatima, Afreen's mother said.