‘No Consent for Any Crowdfunding for Rebuilding Our Home’: Javed Mohammed’s Wife

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Days after their house was demolished by Prayagraj authorities, violence accused Javed Mohammed's wife on Thursday, 16 June, clarified that the family has not given consent to any crowdfunding campaign for rebuilding of their house.
Parveen's message was posted by her daughter and activist Afreen Fatima on Twitter.
"It has been brought to our notice that several people have started and some are wishing to start fundraisers for rebuilding our home. I would like to clarify on the behalf of my family that we have not given consent to any fundraiser or crowdfunding campaign (online or offline). Any such campaign is against the wishes of our family," the message from Parveen Fatima, Afreen's mother said.
The message from Mohammed's wife posted by Afreen on Thursday said that the family will fight all the allegations made against him by the police: "My husband, Janab Javed Mohammed, is innocent and he shall be cleared of all the baseless charges and allegations levelled against him."
Javed Mohammed, a leader of the Welfare Party of India, is accused of being the key conspirator in 10 June's violent protests where arson and stone-pelting were reported in addition to sloganeering against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
While the police has accused Afreen Fatima of being her father's adviser and being involved in "notorious activities," the action against the student activist and her family is being widely criticised as another instance of the 'bulldozer politics' being perpetrated in BJP-ruled states.