'Can't Locate Him, Jail Officials Denying His Presence': Javed Mohammed's Family

Days after Javed Mohammed was arrested over his alleged involvement in the recent violence that erupted in Prayagraj, his daughter Afreen Fatima on Monday, 20 June, alleged that jail authorities and the district administration denied his presence in the Naini Central Jail, where he was lodged following his arrest.

"Jail authorities and district administration have denied presence of my father, Janab Javed Muhammad, in the Naini Central Jail where he was kept following his arrest. We are concerned about his safety and health!" she said in a tweet.