Prophet Row: 'May Regroup If Kept At One Place,' Says DGP on Transfer of Accused

At least 10 to 15 prisoners, arrested in connection to the violent protests against remarks on Prophet Muhammad and lodged in Kanpur jail and Prayagraj's Naini Central jail were transferred out to different jails in administrative action by the prison department in the state.

Among them is Javed Mohammad, accused of being one of the "masterminds" of the violence in Prayagraj on 10 June. His house was bulldozed by the local administration on 12 June.