FIR Against Asaduddin Owaisi, Yati Narsinghanand Over 'Inflammatory Remarks'

The Delhi Police have named AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Hindutva leader Yati Narasinghanand in a First Information Report (FIR) registered over alleged inflammatory remarks.
The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs for inflammatory remarks after social media analysis.
Expelled Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal and suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma are among those named. The FIRs have been registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell.
The saffron party had earlier taken action against Sharma and Kumar after several nations were angered over the derogatory comments made against Prophet Muhammad.
Hindu Mahasabha office bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey is also among those named. Earlier, an FIR was filed in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh for her alleged controversial remarks against a particular community on Monday.
Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan, Abdur Rehman, Anil Kumar Meena, Gulzar Ansari, Shadab Chauhan, the chief spokesperson of Peace Party, and journalist Saba Naqvi have also been named in the FIR.
The Delhi Police said on Wednesday that they have registered a case against some people who are allegedly spreading "messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which is detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquility."
