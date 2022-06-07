Notice Issued to Narsinghanand for Endorsing Nupur Sharma's Comments on Prophet

The Ghaziabad sub-district magistrate issued a notice to right-wing leader Yati Narsinghanand on Tuesday, 7 June, for saying that suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma did nothing wrong when she made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

He also said that he would go to Delhi's Jama Masjid and would tell people that all the things that Sharma said regarding Prophet Muhammad are there in the Quran and the Hadith, and that she did not say anything wrong.

In a statement, Narsinghanand had said, "Whoever fights for Sanatan and jihad of Islam, they are my family. That's why I consider Nupur (Sharma) my daughter."