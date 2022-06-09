Delhi Police Files FIR Over Hate on Social Media, Includes Journalist Saba Naqvi

Journalist Saba Naqvi.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 8 June, said that they have registered a case against some people who are allegedly spreading "messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which is detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquility."
The First Information Report (FIR), registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, names suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, among others.
The saffron party had taken action against Sharma and Kumar after several nations were angered over the derogatory comments made against Prophet Muhammad.
Pandey, also known as Sadhvi Annapoorna, was also booked in April 2020 for allegedly making inflammatory statements regarding the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi. She was also booked in December last year for delivering a 'hate speech' at Haridwar's Dharam Sansad.
Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan, Abdur Rehman, Anil Kumar Meena, Gulzar Ansari, Shadab Chauhan, the chief spokesperson of Peace Party, and journalist Saba Naqvi have also been named in the FIR.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said, "The FIR is against several individuals cutting across religions."
Malhotra added, "The unit will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest on the cyber space and that have ramifications on the physical space thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country.”
