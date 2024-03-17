Electoral Bonds: Before 2019 Polls, BJP Got Rs 1,700 Cr, 5 Times More Than Rest

The electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission of India suggests that in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party encashed electoral bonds worth over Rs 1,700 crore. This is the highest amongst the electoral bonds encashed by any political parties, and about one-third of the total electoral bonds encashed by the BJP so far.

As per the data analysed by The Quint, the saffron party encashed total electoral bonds worth over Rs 1,771.57 crore between 12 April 2019 and 22 May 2019. The Lok Sabha elections were held in May 2019.

The data — released by the ECI on 14 March after a Supreme Court order — is from 12 April 2019 to 15 February 2024.