Electoral Bonds: Before 2019 State Polls, 72% Went to BJP, Who Were the Donors?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received over five times more money in electoral bonds ahead of the 2019 Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections than the party in second position, which interestingly, was the Trinamool Congress (TMC), data from the State Bank of India (SBI) released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, 14 March, has revealed.

Mentioned below is a breakup of electoral bonds encashed by political parties between 11 July 2019 and 22 October 2019: