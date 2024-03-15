Electoral Bonds Data: Who's Behind MEIL, Linked to Donations Worth Rs 1200 Cr?

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) was among the top donors who purchased State Bank of India (SBI) bonds to donate as part of the Electoral Bonds scheme. MEIL, popularly known as Megha, purchased bonds worth Rs 966 cores between 2019 and 2023. The company, based out of Telangana, had made its first donation in April 2019 and its latest one in October 2023.

Besides donations from MEIL, the SBI data also shows three companies associated with MEIL, had made signification donations. Western UP Power Transmission Company Limited donated Rs 220 crores through electoral bonds, SEPC Power donated Rs 40 crore and the Evey Trans Private Limited had donated Rs 6 crores. If one combines all these, the total bonds purchased by MEIL and associated companies comes to over Rs 1200 crore.

In August 2018, MEIL also ventured into TV news, by buying major stake in the TV9 network.