SBI Data Shows How Pharma and Health Sector Splurged on Electoral Bonds

A cursory glance at the data reveals that the total worth of electoral bonds bought by this sector amounts to more than Rs 900 crore.

Additionally, at least 14 out of the top 30 companies which purchased electoral bonds from 12 April 2019 to 24 January 2024 faced action by central or state probe agencies. Read the full story here.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on 15 February struck down unanimously the electoral bonds scheme notified on 2 January 2018 by the Government of India

The apex court even dismissed the petition of the SBI on 11 March and directed it to submit the details concerning electoral bonds to the ECI on by the close of business hours on 12 March.

