Firm That Built Collapsed Uttarkashi Tunnel Bought Rs 55 Crore Electoral Bonds

The electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission of India suggests that Navayuga Engineering Company Private Limited — the company that built the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi which collapsed on 12 November 2023 — had purchased electoral bonds worth at least Rs 55 crore.

Over 41 construction workers had then got stuck inside the collapsed tunnel, and their rescue had taken over 16 days.

As per the electoral bonds data, which the ECI uploaded on its website on 14 March after a Supreme Court order, the company bought electoral bonds worth Rs 45 crore in 2019, and bonds worth another Rs 10 crore in 2022.

Of this, they had bought the first sum of Rs 30 crore electoral bonds — in 30 individual bonds of Rs 10 crore denomination each — on 18 April 2019.

Notably, the purchase was made almost six months after an Income Tax department raid at the Hyderabad premises of Navayuga Engineering Co., on 25 October 2018. The I-T department officials were reportedly looking for signs of large-scale tax evasion by the company.

In July 2018 as well, there was another raid at their premises by the Registrar of Companies, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

It is pertinent to note that so far, no action has been taken against Navayuga Engineering Co. in the 2023 Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse case. However they were reportedly asked to incur the costs of the rescue of the 41 trapped workers.