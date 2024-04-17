Analysing the BJP's and Congress' Manifestos: Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Analysing the BJP's and Congress' Manifestos: Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

Both the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have released their respective manifestos ahead of Phase 1 polling of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections that is slated for Friday, 19 April.

Which manifesto will resonate better with the voters? And which party has an edge in the constituencies going to polls in the first phase?

The Quint’s Aditya Menon and Beatroot News’ Faye D’Souza discuss with veteran journalists Manish Anand and Javed Ansari in our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya' leading up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls. Tune in!

