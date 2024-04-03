ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Will Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Backfire on BJP? Elections 2024 With Faye & Aditya

Tune in to our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya'!

The Quint
Published
Elections
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A political maelstrom has erupted since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.

With the Modi-led Union government receiving sharp criticism from the Opposition parties and various rights organisations, will the arrest backfire on the BJP?

In our weekly special 'Elections 2024 with Faye and Aditya' leading up to the crucial Lok Sabha polls, Beatroot News' Faye D'Souza and The Quint's Aditya Menon talk to veteran journalists Manish Anand and Saba Naqvi.

Tune in!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from elections

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
More News
×
×