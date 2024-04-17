Lok Sabha: In Rampur, Dismay Over SP's Treatment Of Azam Khan Among Loyalists

In Samajwadi Party’s Rampur office, Azam Khan’s picture can still be seen right next to party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s picture in the banner. Despite this, Azam Khan’s apparent choice of candidate for the Rampur seat— a stronghold for decades—was completely neglected by the party. Admiration for Azam Khan is still palpable among his loyalist cadre, but now, that admiration is accompanied with a frank acknowledgment of his waning influence, both within the party and outside of it.

Azam Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and one-time MP from Rampur, was arrested back in 2020 over alleged forgery of his son Abdullah’s birth certificate, so that the latter can become eligible to contest elections. This came to be known as the ‘birth certificate forgery case’. Khan was released on bail by the Supreme Court in May 2022, but was again arrested in October 2023 after being convicted in a hate speech case from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.