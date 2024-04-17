'What Has Annamalai Done for Us?' Coimbatore Voters Speak Out on BJP's Big Bet

With a mix of different population including Gounders and Naickers, Dalits, Thevars, and a sizable number of Muslims, Coimbatore – which falls under the western part of Tamil Nadu – has always remained an AIADMK bastion.

The party-led alliance won all 10 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections that saw the DMK returning to power. However, when it comes to the Lok Sabha elections, Coimbatore has a history of giving an upper hand to the candidates of national parties.

In the past 17 parliamentary elections, victory has predominantly taken the side of the Congress, the BJP, the CPI, or the CPI(M) in the constituency. But this time, Coimbatore is witnessing a three-way battle.

At present, Coimbatore is held by the CPI(M), a member of the DMK-led alliance.

In 2014, the party's nominee CP Radhakrishnan polled nearly 3.90 lakh votes when the BJP contested on its own. In 2019, the CPI(M)’s PR Natarajan won Coimbatore as part of the DMK-led alliance, capturing 45.85% of the vote. The runner-up was the BJP's CP Radhakrishnan, who got 31.47% votes in an AIADMK-led alliance.