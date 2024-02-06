'Ajit Pawar's Faction Is NCP': EC Directs Sharad Pawar To Claim A New Name

It further granted time till 3 pm, 7 February, to the Sharad Pawar faction to claim a new name.

"Taking into account the significant timeline of the elections to the 6 seats of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar faction has been given a special concession to comply with Rule 39AA of Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, which allows the authorised agents of political parties to verify as to whom an elector, who is a member of a political party has cast his vote. The Commission thus using its powers has provided Sharad Pawar faction, a one-time option to claim a name to its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on 7 Feb, 2024," it added.