Day 1 of Maha Assembly: NCP Factions on Opposite Sides; Ajit Meets Sharad Pawar

A day after the leaders of his faction paid a 'personal' visit to Pratibha Pawar who underwent a surgery, Ajit Pawar and his MLAs paid an unannounced visit to Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan centre where the NCP supremo was to hold a meeting of the MLAs of his faction on Monday, 17 July.

The development came as the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly's Monsoon Session kicked off, MLAs of both factions sitting on opposite sides.