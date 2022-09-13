EC Delists 86 More Non-Existent Political Parties; Raises Tally to 537

The Election Commission on Tuesday, 13 September, ordered delisting of another 86 'non-existent' registered unrecognised political parties, raising the number of such organisations red flagged by the poll panel for failing to comply with electoral rules to 537.

In a statement, the EC said "immediate corrective measures" were required to be taken in larger public interest as well as for the "purity" of electoral democracy and hence it has also declared an additional 253 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) as "inactive".

The decision was taken by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, it said.