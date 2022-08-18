Akhilesh Lauds Change of Govt in Bihar, Blames EC for Loss in UP Polls

Though the "Bua-Babua" (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) failed to stop the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2019, they managed to lower its tally to 62 from 71 in 2014.

The BJP's number went up to 64 after victory in Azamgarh and Rampur in by-election. Its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by union minister of state Anupriya Patel has two MPs.

In the Opposition camp, the BSP has 10 MPs while Yadav's strength has come down to three from five after the bypoll defeat. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the lone representative of her party from UP.

Though there is no early indication of a realignment of parties in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leaders have already dismissed any impact on them if it comes, saying the different combination of opposition parties have faced drubbing from the saffron party in 2014 as well in 2019 and also state polls.