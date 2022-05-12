Rajiv Kumar To Be Next Chief Election Commissioner, Will Take Charge on 15 May
Rajiv Kumar will replace current Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who is set to retire on 14 May.
Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the next chief election commissioner (CEC) of India and will replace current CEC Sushil Chandra, who is set to retire on 14 May.
Kumar will take charge of the office on 15 May, a government notification released on Thursday, 12 May, said.
Kumar took charge as election commissioner in the Election Commission on 1 September 2020, prior to which he had been the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board.
Kumar is a retired officer of the Indian Administrative Service of Bihar/Jharkhand cadre 1984 batch.
