'Party Workers on My Side,' Claims OPS, Slams EPS Camp for 'Violating By-Laws'

Further, OPS asserted that the meeting of the office bearers of the AIADMK on Monday at the party’s head office is in violation of the party by-law. He said that he had not sanction permission for meet as the coordinator, so it is invalid.

“As the coordinator of the AIADMK, I did not give any approval to the above meeting. In such a case, the said meeting convened in violation of the rule is contrary to party law and rules. I would like to inform all the party workers that if any decision is taken at the above meeting convened outside the party legal framework it will not in any way restrict the party who are under the administration of the party coordinator and the party co-coordinator,” OPS said in a statement.