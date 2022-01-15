Ban Extended, No Political Rallies Till 22 January: Election Commission

All political parties are responsible for ensuring the enforcement of all COVID protocols at gatherings. No gatherings can have more than 300 people or more than 50% capacity of the meeting hall.

The ban applies to all political rallies, roadshows, political events, party meetings, or any gathering.

This decision to extend the ban was announced after the EC held several meetings with the Union Health Secretary and Chief Health Secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand, and Chief Election Officers.