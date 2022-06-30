'Don't Think Fadnavis Accepted Position Happily': Pawar Congratulates CM Shinde

NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Hours after rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said in a press conference on Thursday, 30 June, that nobody expected Shinde to be appointed to the top post.
While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis had earlier decided to stay out of the Cabinet, he took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.
He said that the rebel MLAs and Shinde himself were expecting that he would take up the Deputy CM post. The NCP chief said,
Commenting on the future of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Pawar said that the party had previously fought back many rebellions and said that he believed that Shiv Sena was not finished, reported Hindustan Times.
He said, "I don’t think Shiv Sena is finished. Previously, too, Chhagan Bhujbal rebelled but he and his supporters later lost elections. Narayan Rane too later faced defeat. Sena has faced multiple rebellions."
The NCP chief had earlier congratulated Shinde on his appointment as the CM and hoped that he would protect the interests of Maharashtra.
He tweeted,
According to news agency ANI, Pawar said, "He showed the power of taking such a large number of MLAs to Guwahati. He inspired people to quit Shiv Sena. I don't know if it happened earlier. But it didn't happen without preparation."
(With inputs from ANI, Hindustan Times.)
