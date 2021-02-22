DMK Suspends MLA K Venkatesan For Quitting Puducherry Assembly 

Venkatesan is being suspended from all posts including primary membership, party secretary Durai Murugan announced.
Chennai: DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan, party leaders Andimuthu Raja, Durai Murugan, M.K. Stalin with other dignitaries at DMK President M. Karunanidhi. Image used for representational purposes.  | Photo Courtesy: Accessed by The Quint

Puducherry functionary K Venkatesan was suspended on Monday, 22 February by the DMK party for “violating party discipline” and bringing “disrepute” to it, announced party secretary Durai Murugan.

Venkatesan, who represented Thattanchavadi constituency in the Puducherry Assembly, is being suspended from all posts including primary membership, declared Murugan, according to PTI.

On Sunday, party MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK MLA K Venkatesan had handed over their resignation letters to Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakozhundu. After this development, the V Narayanasamy-led government was reduced to 12 MLAs. The opposition’s strength stood at 14 in the 33-member House.

On Monday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, minutes after his government fell in the union territory.
Last week, Kiran Bedi was also removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, with the additional charge of the UT given to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Assembly elections for the union territory are scheduled to be held by May this year.

(With inputs from PTI.)

